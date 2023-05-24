Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics, but offers no specifics
By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts says there is more the Supreme Court can do to “adhere to the highest standards” of ethical conduct. It’s an acknowledgment that recent reporting about the justices’ ethical missteps is having an effect on public perception of the court. Speaking at a law dinner Tuesday where he was honored with an award, Roberts provided no specifics but said the justices “are continuing to look at the things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment.” He said he is “confident there are ways to do that.” The court has resisted adopting an ethics code of its own. But all nine justices recently signed a statement of ethics. Roberts’ remarks suggested he knows that statement is not enough to quiet critics.