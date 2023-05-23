Suspect in Barr Trail stabbing identified and arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The suspect in the Barr Trail stabbing has now been identified and arrested.

On Monday, May 22, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) assisted the Manitou Springs Police Department in responding to an emergency call that came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at around 7:39 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Manitou Springs Police Department found a man with over 15 stab wounds to his neck, arms, and head.

That man has now been identified as 60-year-old Eric Snay.

Life-saving measures were performed at the site of the scene by the Manitou Springs Fire Department and he was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

The EPCSO states Snay is expected to survive.

Monday, May 23, Manitou Springs Officers contacted the suspect Million Zimmerman, 24, while he was walking on the roadway near the 400 Block of Ruxton Avenue.

The EPCSO stated Zimmerman fit the initial description witnesses gave from the time of the incident and he was arrested on site.

Million Zimmerman is being charged with attempted-first-degree murder and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.