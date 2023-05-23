Jodie Comer scales heights on Broadway in ‘Prima Facie,’ a play that challenges the legal system

NEW YORK (AP) — The script for the play “Prima Facie” didn’t languish after landing in Jodie Comer’s inbox. Fitting for an urgent call for change, the script demanded action. It would not be denied. The script was from Suzie Miller, a former criminal defense and human rights lawyer who uses the one-woman show to illustrate how current laws fail terribly when it comes to sexual assault cases. To win a Tony on June 11, Comer must beat Jessica Chastain in “A Doll’s House,” Jessica Hecht in “Summer, 1976” and Audra McDonald from “Ohio State Murders.”

