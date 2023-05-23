Fremont Co. man facing federal weapons charges, accused of having beliefs consistent with Nazism

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has levied charges against a Fremont County man who was allegedly in possession of multiple assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) claims that 41-year-old Chad Keith described himself as both a “National Socialist” and a Nazi. Keith was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 17.

Chad Edward Keith

According to federal court documents, Keith was possessing weapons at a rural property in Cotopaxi, a town in rural Fremont County. There, the criminal complaint against him alleges he was shooting multiple assault weapons. They claim he would bring people to his property to shoot weapons that he possessed.

Keith was prohibited from possessing weapons after he pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing an unregistered firearm, namely a destructive device, in 2003. Now, Keith is being held in federal prison on no bond.

The FBI alleges that Keith told a confidential source who was working for the FBI that Keith wanted to start a school on his rural property. The school would teach various skills, including weapons training, and instill ideology consistent with white supremacy, federal court documents say. Keith allegedly told the source, who was close to Keith, that he had specific plans for the school, including an anti-Semitic curriculum.

Additionally, the source told the FBI that Keith would "make comments disparaging Jews and notes how he is unhappy that Jews control all financial and scientific aspects and run the world." When the source allegedly asked Keith if he would die for these beliefs, he told them, "absolutely."

Federal court documents contained various pictures to support the FBI's probable cause statement that Keith was in possession of a weapon in violation of federal law. Those pictures are below.

On May 10, Keith was denied bail in federal court. In that order, the federal judge expanded upon why she is denying Keith bail. Federal Judge Kristen L. Mix wrote:

"The defendant claims to have buried weapons around the country and is an avowed white supremacist. At his home, the government found a copy of Mein Kampf and other white supremacist texts and Nazi paraphernalia, including a piece of paper in a sealed plastic bag stating that gun control is a Jewish conspiracy and containing photographs of current members of Congress with the Star of David on their foreheads. Defendant expressed a desire to start a community and/or school at the mountain property to teach high-schoolers about white supremacy."

13 Investigates reached out to Keith's wife, Rebecca Duncan, who penned a letter to the judge after he was denied bail. She advocated for her husband calling him a "good man," who has "helped a lot of people."

Duncan, at the request of Keith's attorney, declined to interview with 13 Investigates. The FBI declined to comment on their investigation because the criminal case remains open. 13 Investigates also reached out to Keith's defense attorney, who declined to comment.