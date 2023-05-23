Firefighting foam contaminates public water for about 9,000 in Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Officials say firefighting foam used to battle a fatal fire in an apartment building in Maine entered the public water supply, prompting the water district to order customers not to drink the water. The do-not-drink order went into effect on Monday for about 9,000 Kennebec Water District customers in Waterville, Winslow, Benton, Fairfield and Vassalboro. Testing was being conducted Tuesday to determine if the water is safe to drink. The foam used by Waterville firefighters is presumed to contain PFAS chemicals, a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from drinking water. The foam entered the public water supply as firefighters battled a blaze in which one person was killed.

