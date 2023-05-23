Disgraced children’s TV entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93

LONDON (AP) — Rolf Harris, the veteran entertainer whose decades-long career as a family favorite on British and Australian television was shattered when he was convicted of sexual assaults on young girls, has died. He was 93. Harris was adored by generations of children for his jovial on-screen persona, and was so respected in Britain that he was once granted the rare privilege of painting a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. But his reputation collapsed in 2013, when he was arrested in Britain in relation to sexual abuse allegations. In 2014 he was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault on four young girls from the 1960s to the ’80s.

