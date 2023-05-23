CSPD: Suspect in Fountain officer-involved shooting dies from injuries

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has provided an update on an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Fountain this past weekend.

According to CSPD, the suspect, identified as 51-year-old James Boyle of Fountain, died from his injuries directly related to being shot.

The incident began on Saturday, May 20, when officers responded to Taos Circle in Fountain to investigate a domestic disturbance. CSPD said that while officers attempted to detain a male who resisted their control, the family dog attacked one of the officers, biting them in the face and arm.

According to CSPD, the man continued to resist officers’ attempts to control him and attempted to enter his residence, where officers had been told firearms were stored. The officer who was being attacked by the dog shot and killed the dog. One of the officers fired at least one round at the man and hit him.

CSPD said officers detained the man in handcuffs and rendered aid. He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries directly related to being shot.

CSPD is the lead investigative agency for this shooting. The Fountain Police Officers who fired their weapon have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.