Who is Tim Scott? Here’s what to know about the newest 2024 GOP presidential candidate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — As Sen. Tim Scott enters the 2024 GOP presidential field, he will be eager to introduce himself to voters who might not know much about him. He will be the first to say his Christian faith is an integral part of his political and personal narrative. He joined the Senate in 2012 after getting appointed by now-rival Nikki Haley and is the only Black Republican in the chamber. And while he often points out that his is the only face of color in a room of conservatives, he also rejects the notion that the country is inherently racist and has repudiated the teaching of critical race theory.

