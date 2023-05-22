Victim of weekend homicide in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred this past weekend in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), an officer heard gunshots near Lake Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Several minutes later, PPD dispatch received a call about gunshots and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Ave. and Poplar St.

The PPD said officers found an adult man lying in the yard of a residence on Poplar St. The coroner has identified that man as 42-year-old Joshua Specht of Pueblo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PPD said detectives are interested in viewing any video anyone may have from the area of the crime. If you have information about this incident, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.