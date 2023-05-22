UN watchdog: Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is ‘extremely vulnerable’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has switched to emergency diesel generators after losing its external power supply for the seventh time since Russia’s full-scale invasion. It is his latest appeal for the area of the plant to be spared from the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. IAEA staff are deployed at the plant, which is occupied by Russian troops. The plant’s six nuclear reactors are protected by a reinforced shelter able to withstand an errant shell or rocket. But a disruption in the electrical supply could disable cooling systems essential for the reactors’ safety.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.