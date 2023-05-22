Top prosecutor in trial of officer who killed George Floyd writes book recounting case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reveals in a new book how worried prosecutors were that a judge would move the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin out of the city where he killed George Floyd. So they conducted a mock trial in a deep red rural county to test their strategy. It worked. Ellison was pleasantly surprised that even the mock jurors in Stearns County of central Minnesota would have convicted Chauvin and three co-defendants of manslaughter. And almost all would have convicted them on the top charge of second-degree murder. Two mock juries in Hennepin County, where the case ultimately stayed, came back guilty on all counts.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.