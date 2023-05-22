Pueblo man arrested over the weekend after firing single shot at officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday just before midnight, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 1100 block of Russe Ave. on a report of a man with a weapon.

The PPD said 21-year-old Johny Dennel was attempting to enter an apartment and had "menaced" a woman.

According to the PPD, when officers attempted to contact Dennel, he fired a gun at them. An officer returned fire and Dennel retreated into the apartment complex. He then dropped the firearm and surrendered to the officers.

Dennel was arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and theft, according to the PPD.