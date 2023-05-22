North Dakota plans new state park near Canadian border
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials are planning a new state park along a scenic gorge near the Canadian border. The Legislature recently approved $6 million for a campground in the Pembina Gorge, which will be within 1 mile of the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area’s trailhead. Because of its proximity to Winnipeg, Canada, the park is expected to draw Canadian tourists and others to the gorge, which was carved out by glaciers. State Parks and Recreation Director Cody Schulz hopes the project will be completed in two years. The Legislature also approved $10 million to help address a backlog of maintenance on roads, buildings and shorelines.