‘Leap of faith:’ Alaska pursues carbon offset market while embracing oil

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s push to become a bigger player in the clean energy market will be in the spotlight this week at a conference convened by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. This comes as the state continues to embrace new fossil fuel production, including the controversial Willow oil project. Dunleavy successfully pushed through the recent legislature a bill that would allow the state to make money off credits that companies or other entities could buy to offset their carbon emissions. Lawmakers cast the bill as allowing Alaska to continue to permit drilling, mining and timber activities while also stepping in to the potentially lucrative market for sequestering carbon dioxide. But some wonder if the program will gain traction as the aim isn’t restricting emissions but generating new revenue.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.