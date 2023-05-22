Gas prices in Colorado Springs average $3.27/g– a difference of 83 cents from a year ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g.
GasBuddy is showing gas prices are 20.8 cents lower from a month ago and 83 cents lower from a year ago today.
As for diesel, the national average price stands at $3.94/g after falling 3.2 cents.
GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.89/g while the most expensive was $3.89/g yesterday–a difference of 100 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.65/g while the most was $4.39/g.
National averages for gas have remained unchanged from last week, still averaging $3.51/g today.
These are the historic gasoline prices in Colorado Springs compared to the national average going back 10 years from today:
- May 22, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.57/g)
- May 22, 2021: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)
- May 22, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)
- May 22, 2019: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
- May 22, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)
- May 22, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
- May 22, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
- May 22, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)
- May 22, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
- May 22, 2013: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)