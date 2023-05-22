Drag show restaurant files federal lawsuit against Florida and Gov. DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular Orlando restaurant that regularly features drag shows has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis less than a week after he signed a bill targeting drag performances. The owner of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando filed the lawsuit Monday in Orlando federal court. The owner says the state is depriving the business of its First Amendment rights to free expression. The restaurant is asking the court to temporarily stop the law from taking effect. According to the lawsuit, the restaurant had hosted “family friendly” drag shows on Sundays, but the new Florida law is forcing them to ban children from all shows. This has led to a 20% drop in Sunday bookings.

