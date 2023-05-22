California’s Newsom faces tough question: Who would replace Feinstein?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s ongoing medical struggles have raised a sensitive political question with no easy answer: Who would California Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace her if the seat becomes vacant? Feinstein has given no indication that she is considering stepping down, despite calls to resign from within her own party. But her frail appearance and a growing list of health challenges continue to fan questions about her fitness for the job. Newsom earlier promised to appoint a Black woman, should the Feinstein seat become open.

