What to stream this week: ‘American Born Chinese,’ John Wick,’SmartLess On the Road’ and dinosaurs

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Matchbox Twenty, dinosaurs coming to life in the second season of “Prehistoric Planet” on Apple TV+ and the action-comedy series “American Born Chinese” on Disney+ with new Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michele Yeoh. The “SmartLess” podcast gets onto the small screen as Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett enjoy the documentary treatment in “Smartless: On the Road.” And why not celebrate the end of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” by singing along with an album of the fifth and final season’s music?

