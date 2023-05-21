Soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador leaves 12 dead

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A stampede by fans at a quarterfinals soccer match in the Salvadoran league has left 12 people dead and injured dozens more. Officials say the crush happened when soccer fans pushed through one of the gates during Saturday’s game between Alianza and FAS at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, which is about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital. “El Salvador is in mourning,” said a statement from press office of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, which confirmed that at least 12 people had died. Civil Protection director Luis Amaya said about 500 people had been attended and about 100 were taken to hospitals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.