FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Florence Merchants' Association hosted their Florence Merchants' Car Show Sunday in downtown on Main Street.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free and open to those who want to enjoy the vintage cars. Last year, there were over 500 vintage and classic cars.

There is also an Auto Flea Market / Swap Meet during the car show.