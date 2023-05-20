Smoke from Canada wildfires prompts air quality alerts in Colorado, Montana

DENVER (AP) — Officials in Colorado and Montana have issued air quality alerts due to smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada that has drifted south into the United States. Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment put out an advisory for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for much of the eastern half of the state, including Denver. The agency warned that air quality in the region is unhealthy. Montana’s air quality alert was also in effect Saturday. The wildfires in Canada have been burning mostly in the province of Alberta, where thousands of residents have evacuated and regional officials have issued emergency alerts. There have also been fires in British Columbia.

