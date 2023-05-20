Louisville inmate captured after escaping from custody

By Paradise Afshar and Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — An inmate in Louisville, Kentucky, is back in custody after escaping from a police vehicle, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The inmate was being transported on Thursday when he kicked out the back window and jumped out on foot, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

At around 10:20 am, the man, identified as 31-year old Norman K. Wolfe, kidnapped two individuals and forced them to drive him some distance, say police. The two victims were “found unharmed,” according to the Facebook post.

On Saturday, the department posted a picture of Wolfe in custody with the caption, “Welcome back to Louisville, Mr. Wolfe. We remain the hide and seek champs.”

In a comment on the post, police added that he was found in the area of Brownsboro and Lindsey, just outside the city of Louisville.

Wolfe faces charges of burglary, fleeing and evading police, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to police.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.