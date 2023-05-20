Skip to Content
today at 12:50 PM
Published 12:56 PM

2 injured in crash, one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a two-car crash in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened near Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. After an investigation police said one of the drivers was headed southbound on Circle when they lost control of their car, crossed over the center median into oncoming traffic, and then hit a concrete barrier. That driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

The second car, was driving northbound on Circle and hit the wrong-way car. That driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

CSPD said their Major Crash Team is investigating and they don't know if speed, alcohol, or road conditions are factors in the crash.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

