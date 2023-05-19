Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:15 PM
Published 4:10 PM

#Wearyourlifejackettoworkday raises lifejacket awareness ahead of Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday was #wearyourlifejackettoworkday and the KRDO GMC crew helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) raise awareness on the importance of wearing life jackets.

CPW delivers this timely message ahead of Memorial Day and the summer, outdoor recreation season. Last year, there were 42 water-related deaths in Colorado. It was the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Many of these also happened at Lake Pueblo.

CPW said nearly all of the 42 deaths could have been avoided if the victims were wearing lifejackets.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content