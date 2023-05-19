Wearyourlifejackettoworkday raises lifejacket awareness ahead of Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday was #wearyourlifejackettoworkday and the KRDO GMC crew helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) raise awareness on the importance of wearing life jackets.

CPW delivers this timely message ahead of Memorial Day and the summer, outdoor recreation season. Last year, there were 42 water-related deaths in Colorado. It was the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Many of these also happened at Lake Pueblo.

CPW said nearly all of the 42 deaths could have been avoided if the victims were wearing lifejackets.