Single-day traffic enforcement operation in focused area of Pueblo results in 36 citations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yesterday, Thursday, May 18, a collaborative traffic enforcement operation was conducted in Pueblo by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), and the Colorado State Patrol.

The PPD said the operation focused on the area of I-25 and Highway 50. 36 citations were written in city limits.

The PPD said there will be another traffic safety enforcement campaign in June that will focus on the

Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard area involving all three law enforcement agencies.