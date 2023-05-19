Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial honors local officers who made the ultimate sacrifice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of law enforcement from around the region gathered Friday to honor local officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) hosted the annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial Friday morning where local officers, members of the military, and family members of some of the fallen officers paid their respects to those who lost their lives serving in the Pikes Peak Region.

"It's very humbling to be here and very sobering when we realize and walk through the names, the wall of names, and the photographs that we'll never see them again," El Paso County Sheriff, Joe Roybal said.

This week was National Police Week. It takes place each year as a way to remember those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.