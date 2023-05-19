North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year’s race for North Carolina governor this weekend. Walker scheduled a Saturday announcement at a Christian K-12 school in Kernersville to reveal his plans. Walker served three terms in Congress through 2020, then lost the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary to eventual general election winner Ted Budd. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced their gubernatorial bids earlier in the spring. Attorney General Josh Stein is running on the Democratic side. Primaries are in March. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by term limits from running again.

