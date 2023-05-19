More protests against violence in Serbia as authorities reject opposition criticism and demands

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia on Friday for a third time in a month in protests following two mass shootings, even as government officials in the Balkan country rejected opposition criticism of the way they handled the crisis. The protesters are demanding the resignations of two senior ministers and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two TV networks which, they say, promote violence and glorify crime figures. Meanwhile, autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic held a separate rally in the northern town of Pancevo, where he accused his political opponents of trying to take power through violence. Thetwo shootings on May 3 and 4, which left 18 people dead, stunned the nation.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

