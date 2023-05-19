Missouri governor picks ex-federal prosecutor to replace Kim Gardner as St. Louis circuit attorney

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Gabe Gore, a former assistant U.S. attorney, as the new chief prosecutor in St. Louis, three days after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s sudden departure. Gardner had been the subject of an ouster effort by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Simultaneously, state lawmakers were considering a bill allowing Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of Gardner’s responsibilities. She also faced potential contempt of court after her office failed to have an attorney present for the start of a trial. Gardner announced on May 4 that she would resign effective June 1. Then unexpectedly on Tuesday, she announced her resignation was effective immediately.

