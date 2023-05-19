Debt ceiling talks hit a snag, negotiators press pause for now

By Melanie Zanona and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Debt ceiling talks between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’a office have hit a snag, and negotiators have put a pause on the talks, multiple sources tell CNN.

Negotiators met briefly in the Capitol on Friday before breaking up, and as of right now, there are no more meetings scheduled for the day.

This setback dashes hopes that there could be a deal in principle by this weekend.

“We are not there,” GOP Rep. Garret Graves, who is leading negotiations for House Republicans, said on Friday. “We decided to press pause because it’s just not productive.” Asked if there would be meetings in person over the weekend, he said, “I’m not sure right now.”

