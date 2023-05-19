Cloudy, cool and unsettled Friday afternoon

Cloudy and cool Friday with rain showers and a few thunderstorms.

TODAY: Another unsettled day across Colorado. The heavier rains and thunderstorms today will be out to our west over the Continental Divide. Still showers and a few rumbles of thunder can be expected in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool overnight with a few lingering showers during the overnight hours. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the 40s.

EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool once again Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Late afternoon and evening storms may bring heavy downpours to the Pikes Peak region and the I-25 corridor. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the middle of next week. Temperatures will also continue to warm starting on Sunday... with highs returning to the 70s and 80s by Monday.