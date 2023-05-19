81-year-old Fountain woman killed in Texas crash

WACO, Texas (KRDO) -- A Fountain woman died after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Texas.

According to the Waco Police Department, 81-year-old Dorthey Small of Fountain was one of several people injured in a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on May 17.

WPD said officers were called to the crash scene at 12:14 p.m. Investigators determined a Mazda 5 was driving south on MLK Blvd. When the driver made a U-Turn, the Mazda was hit by a second vehicle, which caused the two vehicles to collide with a third vehicle.

Two passengers of the Mazda were ejected. They were taken to a nearby hospital

According to police, a 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, but Small was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Occupants in the other two vehicles involved are expected to be okay.