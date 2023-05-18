Skip to Content
today at 5:58 PM
Water rescue in West Colorado Springs is now a recovery operation

May 18, 2023
KRDO
May 18, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to recover a body from the Monument Creek.

According to CSFD, a water rescue was reported at 2:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Star View. This is just north of Fillmore St. and I-25.

CSFD said they received a report that someone was in the water.

At 5:53 p.m., CSFD said, "this has turned into a recovery operation." However, the department did not clarify any details on the individual they're trying to recover from the water.

This is a developing story.

KRDO News

