Title 42: Supreme Court removes case concerning border policy from calendar after its expiration

(CNN) — The Supreme Court announced Thursday that it would formally remove a case concerning the controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 from its calendar, likely because the Covid-19 public health emergency that serves as the legal underpinning of the program has expired.

In a brief order, the court said that it was wiping away a federal appeals court opinion in the case “with instructions to dismiss” the dispute as moot.

Earlier in the term, the administration told the court that it believed the expiration would moot the case.

The Trump administration invoked Title 42 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic . The public health authority allowed border officials to swiftly turn away migrants encountered at the US Mexico border in the name of Covid-19 prevention.

