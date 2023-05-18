Skip to Content
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported Thursday afternoon that detectives are en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Monument.

According to CSPD, the shooting involved Monument Police Officers and occurred near Knollwood Dr. and Quarry Way. This is just southeast of the I-25 and Hwy. 105 intersection.

CSPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public. KRDO has a crew headed to the scene and we will provide updates once we know more.

