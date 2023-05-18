Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:28 AM

Moderate to heavy rain Thursday and Friday

slot0

WEATHER ALERT DAY:  Periods of moderate to heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain and thunderstorms. Cooler today with highs ranging from the low-60s to the low-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and cool temperatures onvernight. Morning lows Friday will fall into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Numerous rains showers and thunderstorms possible during the day Friday with high temperatures in the low and mid-60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain elevated through the weekend with below average temps. Afternoon storm chance linger through the middle of next week... with warmer afternoon highs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content