Moderate to heavy rain Thursday and Friday

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Periods of moderate to heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain and thunderstorms. Cooler today with highs ranging from the low-60s to the low-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and cool temperatures onvernight. Morning lows Friday will fall into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Numerous rains showers and thunderstorms possible during the day Friday with high temperatures in the low and mid-60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain elevated through the weekend with below average temps. Afternoon storm chance linger through the middle of next week... with warmer afternoon highs.