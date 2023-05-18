Former Aurora officer charged with multiple felonies in on-duty fatal crash

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced charges Thursday against former Aurora police officer Eduardo Landeros in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on March 4, 2023.

The 26-year-old Landeros has been charged with vehicular homicide, a class 4 felony, and criminally negligent homicide, a class 5 felony.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Landeros was responding to a burglary call when another driver pulled out in front of him and they collided. The other driver, 44-year-old Elias Anderson, was taken to the hospital, where he died,

According to our news partners in Denver, security video from someone who lives near the intersection where the crash happened shows a police vehicle, without lights or sirens, pass by at what appears to be a high rate of speed. You can then hear the sound of a crash off-camera.

Landeros sustained serious injuries in the crash and was placed on injury leave, according to APD. He resigned effective April 25, according to the department. They said the internal affairs investigation is still ongoing.