DeSantis expected to enter 2024 presidential race next week

By Jeff Zeleny and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to enter the 2024 presidential race next week, two Republicans familiar with the matter tell CNN.

DeSantis will file paperwork next week with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy, one Republican said, with a formal announcement expected the following week in his hometown of Dunedin, Florida.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

