Colorado State Patrol asks public for help identifying hit-and-run near Rocky Ford

OTEOR COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in a "serious hit and run" recently near Rocky Ford.

According to CSP, the vehicle seen above was involved in the hit-and-run on May 7 on Highway 50, east of Rocky Ford.

CSP said the vehicle has distinctive rims and a toolbox. It is believed to be a '99-'01, metallic green Dodge pickup. The truck should have heavy passenger-side grill and headlight damage.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information about this incident, contact Colorado State Patrol at (719) 544-2424.