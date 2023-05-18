Skip to Content
7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes South Pacific, triggers regional tsunami warning

By Jake Kwon and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, triggering a regional tsunami warning.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the epicenter which lay between Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

The earthquake had a depth of 38 kilometers (23 miles), USGS said.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted that it is assessing whether the quake “poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand.”

This is a developing story. More to follow.

