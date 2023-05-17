Ukraine grain deal to be extended for 2 months, says Turkish president

By Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — An agreement has been reached with Russia and Ukraine to extend an agreement that allows grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agreement, which is brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, will be extended for two months, he said. It was scheduled to expire this Thursday.

The deal was originally signed last year and has since been extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.