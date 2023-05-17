Thailand’s Move Forward Party in talks with 5 other parties in attempt to form coalition government

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party has held its first face-to-face discussions with five other parties in an attempt to form a coalition government, three days after scoring a stunning national election victory. A new government will be formed in July when the House of Representatives and the appointed Senate select a new prime minister. Because of the joint vote, Sunday’s election victor is not assured of taking power. Move Forward’s leader says the discussions went smoothly. It and another opposition party together captured a majority seats of House seats in a major blow to the conservative establishment that has been in power since the army staged a coup in 2014.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.