NYC bike path terrorist set to be sentenced to serve life in prison after avoiding death penalty verdict at trial

(CNN) — The terrorist who drove a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists on a New York City bike path in 2017, killing eight people, is scheduled to be sentenced to serve life in prison Wednesday after about two dozen people speak about the impact of the attack.

Sayfullo Saipov effectively learned his sentence in March, when the jury in the penalty phase of his trial in Manhattan federal court told a judge it was unable to reach an unanimous decision favoring the death penalty on any of the nine capital counts against him. The capital counts each carry a mandatory life imprisonment sentence by law.

Prior to the official sentence, about 25 survivors and family members of those killed are expected to give victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, according to court filings.

Of the eight people killed in the attack, five were from Argentina, one was from Belgium and two were Americans. The majority of those participating in the Manhattan federal court hearing are traveling from Argentina and Belgium, the prosecutors said in a memo.

Saipov, who said he acted on behalf of ISIS, will have an opportunity to address the court before he is sentenced, but it is unclear if he will do so.

The case stems from the attack on Halloween in 2017 when Saipov drove a rented U-Haul truck into cyclists and pedestrians on Manhattan’s West Side bike path and then crashed the vehicle into a school bus, authorities said.

He left the truck while brandishing a pellet gun and paintball gun, and then was shot by a New York City Police Department officer and taken into custody, officials said. With eight dead and about a dozen hurt, it was the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since September 11, 2001.

This January, the jury convicted Saipov of all 28 counts against him for the fatal attack. Those counts included murder in aid of racketeering activity, assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity, attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity, provision of material support to ISIS, and violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

Saipov’s case was the first death penalty case brought under the Biden administration, which has put a moratorium on executions. The administration’s second death penalty case is set to begin soon for the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

Saipov is expected to serve his life sentence at the Federal Bureau of Prisons ADX facility in Florence, Colorado, in solitary confinement at least 22 hours a day, his attorneys said during trial.

Federal prosecutors who say Saipov deserves no leniency want District Judge Vernon Broderick to sentence Saipov to the fullest extent of the sentencing guidelines for his 28-count conviction; eight consecutive life sentences, a consecutive term of 260 years’ imprisonment and two concurrent life sentences.

“Because Saipov deliberately committed the most abhorrent crime imaginable for which he has expressed no remorse, he deserves no leniency. Only the maximum punishment on each count of conviction will reflect the unimaginable harm inflicted and send the appropriate message that terrorist attacks on innocent civilians will be punished as harshly as the law allows,” prosecutors said in a pre-sentencing court filing.

The harshest sentence, prosecutors wrote, would be “an exercise of such discretion to hold the defendant fully accountable for his crimes, and to send the appropriate message to the defendant, the public, and any others who might contemplate an attack on U.S. soil.”

