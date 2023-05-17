Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy loses appeal against corruption conviction

By Dalal Mawad, CNN

(CNN) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence-peddling at the Paris court of appeals.

The court on Wednesday upheld his initial sentence of three years of prison, with two years suspended and said he can wear an electronic bracelet under house arrest for the third.

