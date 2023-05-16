More than a dozen people rescued from apartment fire in downtown Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters rescued more than a dozen people and two dogs Tuesday from an apartment building blaze in downtown Portland, Oregon. Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at 10:45 a.m. and shortly after said rescues were underway. Fire officials later told The Oregonian/OregonLive the agency was confident that everyone got out of the building, which was built in 1910 and has about 50 units. Around 1 p.m., officials said the fire had “maxed out” but likely would burn until Wednesday. Photos and video posted online showed heavy, black smoke pouring out of the four-story building. The smoke also temporarily closed Interstate 405. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

