Fort Carson to conduct noise-generating training through Bradley gunnery exercise

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson officials are warning residents of increased noise and dust due to a Bradley gunnery exercise expected to be conducted at the Fort Carson training range.

Officials with Fort Carson say soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will conduct a series of qualification tables, called gunnery, to become proficient on the vehicles and gain confidence in the crews.

Photo Credit: Capt. Tobias Cukale Photo Credit: Capt. Tobias Cukale

The exercise is expected to take place Wednesday, May 16, with training times subject to change.

During this period, Fort Carson officials say residents and passerby in the area can expect increased noise and dust.

For more information about the event and where to file a noise complaint ticket, contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs office at (719)-526-7525.