El Paso County man suspected of sex assault on a child arrested in South America

GUYANA (KRDO) -- A man who was wanted in El Paso County for multiple charges related to the sexual assault of a child has been arrested in South America after he fled the country.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), 52-year-old Bobby Stark was arrested in April 2022 after a "lengthy and complex investigation." The charges were related to multiple counts of sex assault on a child, retaliation against a witness or victim, intimidation of a witness or victim, bribing a witness or victim, and multiple counts of child abuse.

The EPCSO said Start was initially held without bond but his bond was then reduced to $25,000 after his first court appearance. He bonded out in May 2022 with a future court date.

According to the EPCSO, Stark then fled the country and his whereabouts were unknown for several months. A recent tip led the sheriff's office to Guyana in South America and officers with the Guyana Police Force Criminal Investigations Department arrested Stark on May 12.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Guyana Police Force, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service.

The EPCSO said Stark is in federal custody at this time and they are working on his return to Colorado Springs to face his charges.