Colorado Springs Police investigate downtown restaurant fire as arson: Fujiyama remains open after 24 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Police are now investigating a fire at a Colorado Springs hibachi restaurant as arson.

Investigators believe someone tried to burn electrical wires on the roof of the downtown restaurant, Fujiyama. The owner of the restaurant said Fujiyama has been a staple in Colorado Springs for more than 24 years. Mini Sur said when she got the call on Monday night her heart dropped, thinking she could possibly lose everything she has worked for since the restaurant opened in 1998.

Monday night at around midnight, fire crews responded to the restaurant on South Tejon St. for a fire on the roof.

"They were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any significant damage which is lucky it is, it was after the restaurant was closed which is another good thing that nobody was inside," said Robert Tornabene, Colorado Springs Police Department.

The owner of the restaurant, Mini Sur, said she's thankful it wasn't worse.

"The only damage to the roof is where parts of the cable it's a plastic cable dripped down on the roof, so there is a little puddle of plastic," said Mark O'Donnell, Landlord of Fujiyama.

The owners say they're looking into purchasing new security cameras after learning this fire was not an accident.

Police say after talking with several witnesses, they are looking for a possible man between his 40s and 50s who was last seen leaving the area of the restaurant with a gas tank.

If you saw this individual or have any information about this incident, contact Colorado Springs police.