Search for man possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ out of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man wanted after an early morning pursuit out of Springfield.

According to police, 40-year-old Gregory Turner led officers on a chase early Saturday morning. The Springfield Police Department said he is a convicted felon and had a firearm.

He's known to reside in Las Animas or Bent counties.

Turner was last seen driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet diesel pickup truck displaying Colorado License Plate “312-RUA”.

SPD

Anyone with information is asked to call (719)-523-6241. If you see Turner, police ask to not approach and call 911, he is possibly armed and dangerous.

Turner has an active warrant on charges including Vehicular Eluding (Felony), Criminal Impersonation (Felony), Prohibited use of a weapon, Obstructing a peace officer, Reckless Endangerment, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs, Driving while ability-impaired, and Duty when striking object (Hit and Run).