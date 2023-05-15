Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share announce new food distribution location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank host food distribution events every first and third Thursday of the month.

The distribution events typically take place at Sierra High School but the organizations announced Monday that they will be moving the events to Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs.

The first distribution event at Mitchell will be this Thursday, May 18.

Mitchell High School is located at 1205 Potter Dr., Colorado Springs, CO, 80909.

Distribution begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies are depleted. Vehicles can enter through the west entrance on Potter Drive and will be directed to the appropriate spot to line up.

“We are very thankful to Mitchell High School for opening their campus to us,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, Pikes Peak United Way Director of Community Impact. “The new location helps us reach the community and assist families in need, as food prices continue to rise.”

In addition to the regular food distributions, community members can call 2-1-1 to receive additional information on food assistance.

For more information, visit https://www.ppunitedway.org/